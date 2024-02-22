СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. фебруара будзе три роки як нас зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Сеґеди

(1939-2021)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша, вше це будземе паметац и споминац. Ожалосцени супруг Михал, унук Иґор, нєвеста Бояна и мала праунучка Марча
Спочивай у мире Божим!