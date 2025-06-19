ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юния упокоєла ше моя мила шестра

 МАРИЯ НАДЬ

(1945–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це зоз почитованьом будзе чувац твоя шестра Доротеа
Най спочива у мире Божим!