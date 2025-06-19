ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юния упокоєла ше наша мила мац

МАРИЯ НАДЬ

(1945–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Навики ю буду паметац син Михал, нєвеста Марияна и унук Виктор
Спочивайце у мире Божим!