ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юния упокоєла ше наша мила мац

МАРИЯ НАДЬ

(1945–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Навики ю буду паметац дзивка Славка, жец Михал и унукове Борис и Андрей
Най спочива у мире Божим!