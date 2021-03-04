СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. марца наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабеа наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ОРОС
народзена Голик

(1937–22020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню вично буду чувац син Владо, нєвеста Фемка, и унуки Саня и Таня зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
