СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. фебруара 2021. року наполнєли ше жалосни 40 роки як нас зохабела наша мила баба

МАРИЯ ОРОС
народзена Гудак

(1915–1981)
зоз Руского Керестура


Памятку на вас у своїх шерцох чуваю унуки Славка и Ясминка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
