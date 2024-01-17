СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. януара наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами

МАРИЯ ПАПУҐА

(1953-2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на єй доброту вично буду чувац и паметац Вера и Янко Гиково
Спочивай у мире Божим!