СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. януара 2023. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ПАПУҐА
народзена Барна

(1953–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на це навики буду чувац твойо наймилши: син Мижо зоз супругу Тонку и унучата Лина и Стефан
Спочивай у мире Божим!