ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2025. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ПАП
народзена Венчельовски

(1947–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя любов останє у шицких нас. Твойо: дзивка Оленка, жец Петро, унуки – Александра зоз супругом Славком и дзивочку Тадею, Йован и Ема
Спочивай у мире Божим!