ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2025. року упокоєла ше наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ПАП
народзена Венчельовски

(1947–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Твоя любов останє у шицких нас. Твойо: син Борис, нєвеста Ирина, унуки Каролина и Кира
Вичная памят!