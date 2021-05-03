ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Дзивка Сенка, жец Слободан, унук Стефан и унука Теодора зоз супругом Миланом и дзивочку Миню
Спочивай у мире Божим!
