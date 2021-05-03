ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила супруга МАРИЯ ПАШО

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом вично це будзем чувац у моїм шерцу. Твой супруг Славо
Спочивай у мире Божим!
