СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. октобра наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга и мама Мая

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Премало єст слова же би ше виповедло кельо нам хибиш. Твою доброту и любов занавше будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твой супруг Борис и синове Дарко и Андрей
Спочивай у мире Божим!