ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2022. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила дзивка

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ
народзена Семан

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша Майо! Чежка хорота це звладала таку младу и оддзелєла од нас, алє у думкох и молитвох будзеш вше зоз нами. Мац Мелания и оцец Янко Семаново нїґда це нє забуду
Спочивай у мире Божим!
