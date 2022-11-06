ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ
народзена Семан

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци за шицки заєднїцки хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели од дзецинства до остатнього дня. Занавше будземе паметац твойо слова, поради и потримовку. Твоя шестра Таня зоз супругом Деяном и дзецми Теодором и Адрияну Штранґарово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
