ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ
народзена Семан

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мила шестро, зохабела ши нас вчас, алє у шерцох и думкох будзеш вше зоз нами. Твой брат Томислав зоз супругу Клаудию и дзецми Уну и Давидом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
