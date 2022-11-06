ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей Маї

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ

(1979–2022)


З любову и почитованьом занавше це будземе чувац у своїх шерцох! Мац Провчийова зоз сином Владком
Спочивай у мире Божим!
