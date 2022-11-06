ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. октобра занавше нас зохабела наша мила

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на ню у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац тета Сенка, шовґор Михал, братняк Мижо и Санела Фаркашово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest