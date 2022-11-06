ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей наймилшей, супруги и мацери

МАРИЯ ПРОВЧИ

(1979–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Твою милу подобу, любов, доброту и красни памятки навики буду чувац у своїх шерцох супруг Борис и синове Дарко и Андрей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
