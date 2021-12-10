СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. децембра наполнює ше жалосни рок як нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Сивч

(1941–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мамко наша, прешол єден чежки рок одкеди це нєт. Дзекуєме ци на твоєй доброти и вше красних словох. Дзекуєме ци на шицким цо маме. Ожалосцени син Мирко, дзивка Терезия, жец Раде и унучкове Алекса и Дарко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest