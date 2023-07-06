НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. юлия 2023. року наполнєли ше 5 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ РАМАЧ

(1941–2018)
з Руского Керестура


У наших думкох, шерцох и молитвох вше зоз вами вашо найблїзши и наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!