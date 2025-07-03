СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. юлия наполня ше 7 роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ РАМАЧ

(1941–2018)
з Руского Керестура


У наших думкох, шерцох и молитвох вше з Вами вашо найблїзши и наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!