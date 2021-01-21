СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. януара наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

МАРИЯ РАМАЧ

(1941–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики ю буду чувац єй наймилши – син Мирон, дзивка Терезка зоз супругом Радетом, и унуки Алекса и Дарко
Най спочива у мире Божим!
