ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. авґуста 2023. року по длугшей хороти зохабела нас мила мац, баба и андя

МАРИЯ РАЦ
народзена Сопка

(1942–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на єй доброту и любов будземе чувац у наших шерцох и думкох – дзивка Ясна, унук Валентин зоз Биляну и андя Ана зоз сином Сашом и його фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!