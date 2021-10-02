СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. септембра наполнєли ше штири смутни роки як нас зохабела наша мац

МАРИЯ РАЦ

(1937–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню чува дзивка Єленка зоз супругом Якимом
