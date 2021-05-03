ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 16. априла занавше нас напущела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ РАҐАЇ
народзена Колєсар

(1931–2021)
з Дюрдьова


З любову и почитованьом син Владимир зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
