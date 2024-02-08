СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ РИМАР
народзена Пашо

(1937–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє красни памятки з любову на ню чуваю дзивка Славка зоз супругом Владом, та унуки Мирко и Наташа зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!