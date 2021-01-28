ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. януара преселєла ше до вичносци наша мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ САКАЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1930–2021)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки навики буду чувац син Любомир, нєвеста Наталия, унук Любомир зоз супругу Снежану, унук Владимир и праунучата Настася и Владимир
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest