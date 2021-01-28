ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МАРИЯ САКАЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1930–2021)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на Вас будзе чувац Мария Паплацкова зоз фамелию.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
