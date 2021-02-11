ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. фебруара наполнї ше штерацец боляци днї як ше до вичносци преселєля моя мила шестра

МАРИЯ САЛОНТАЇ

(1948–2021)
з Коцура


Красни памятки у своїх шерцох и думкох навики чуваю твойо: шестра Илона, шовґор Сава зоз дзецми Жельком и Драґаном Ґаїново зоз Равного Села
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest