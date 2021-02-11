ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. фебруара наполнї ше штерацец боляци днї як ше до вичносци преселєля наша мила супруга, мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ САЛОНТАЇ

(1948–2021)
з Коцура


Днї преходза, а ми у думкох и молитвох з тобу. Поставаме свидоми кельо нам хибиш. Будземе паметац твою доброту и любов хтору ши нам нєсебично давала. Твой супруг Микола, синове Владимир и Славко, нєвести Агнета и Зденка и унучата Желько, Ясмина, Владимир, Микола и Михаела
Спочивай у мире Божим!
