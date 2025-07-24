СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. юлия 2025. року наполнєли ше два смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и швекра

МАРИЯ-СЛАВКА САБАДОШ
народзена Ежденци

(1938–2023)
з Нового Саду


З любову будземе паметац єй доброту. Дзивки Славка и Танїка, унуки Владо, Душан, Иґор и Сара, и жецове Живко и Теодор
Най спочива у мире Божим!