ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

После длугей и чежкей хороти 16. юлия зохабела нас наша мила мац, баба и швекра

МАРИЯ-СЛАВКА САБАДОШ
народзена Ежденци

(1938–2023)


З любову будземе паметац єй доброту. Дзивки Славка и Танїка, унуки Владо, Душан, Иґор и Сара и жецове Живко и Теодор
Спочива у мире Божим!