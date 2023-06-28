СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. юлия 2023. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нє з нами моя андя

МАРИЯ ТОДОРОВИЧ
народзена Горняк

(1946–2023)
зоз Кули


Красни памятки на ню навики будзе чувац Владимир Тодорович
Спочивай у мире Божим!