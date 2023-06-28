СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. юлия наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МАРИЯ ТОДОРОВИЧ
народзена Горняк

(1946–2023)
зоз Кули


Час преходзи, а боль остава у наших шерцох, як и красни памятки на тебе. Супруг Иларион, дзвика Весна, син Желько и унуки Ненад, Ваня и София
Спочивай у мире Божим!