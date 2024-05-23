СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. мая 2024. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МАРИЯ ТОДОРОВИЧ
дзивоцке Горняк

(1946–2023)
з Кули


З любову и подзекованьом за шицко цо нам подаровала, красни памятки чуваю єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!