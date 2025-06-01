СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. мая 2025. року наполнї ше два жалосни роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МАРИЯ ТОДОРОВИЧ
дзивоцке Горняк

(1946–2023)
з Кули


Памятки чуваю єй наймилши.
Най спочива у мире Божим!