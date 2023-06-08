ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. мая 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МАРИЯ ТОДОРОВИЧ
народзена Горняк

(1946–2023)
зоз Кули


З любову и подзекованьом, красни памятки на ню буду чувац супруг Иларион, дзивка Весна, син Желько, унуки Ненад, Ваня и София
Спочивай у мире Божим!