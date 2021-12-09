ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. децембра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила супруга

МАРИЯ ФЕЙДИ
народзена Задрепко

(1939–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на 60 роки заєднїцкого живота будзе чувац супруг Йовґен
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest