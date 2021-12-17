ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. децембра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ФЕЙДИ
народзена Задрепко

(1939–2021)
з Вербасу


СпКрасни памятки на ню буду чувац дзивка Леона зоз супругом Ґораном, унук Деян зоз супругу Йовану, унук Дарко, унуки Желяна и Дуня и праунучата Димитриє и Миняочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest