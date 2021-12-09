ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 7. децембра 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ФЕЙДИ
народзена Задрепко

(1939–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац дзивка Амалия зоз супругом Драґолюбом, унук Боян зоз супругу Славицу, унука Бояна зоз супругом Бояном, унука Дияна и праунучата Виктор, Реля, Лара, Андрей и Алексей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
