СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. марца 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ХОМА СЕНДЕРАК

(1959–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо наймилши: синове Борис и Иван и дзивка Марина, нєвести Марина, Миливойка и жец Младен та унучата Ален, Аня, Михаела, Ива и Андрей
Спочивай у мире Божим!