СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. авґуста 2023. року наполнює ше смутни и чежки рок як ши нас нараз и швидко зохабела

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Папуґа

(20. VIII 1959 – 31. VIII 2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе будзе чувац шестра Сенка, Пишта, Кристиян и Мелинда зоз Радованом Шабаново
Спочивай у мире Божим!