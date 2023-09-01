СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. авґуста 2023. року наполнює ше длуги, смутни и чежки рок як ши ме у жалосци зохабела

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Папуґа

(20. VIII 1959 – 31. VIII 2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на тебе будзе чувац твоя мац Ана Папуґа
Спочивай у мире Божим!