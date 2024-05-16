СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. мая наполнєли ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ ХОМА
дзивоцке Югик

(1942–2019)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваю твойо наймилши – дзеци, унуки и праунуки
Спочивай у мире Божим!