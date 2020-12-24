ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила нина

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Семан

(1953-2020)
зоз Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм Вам нино на вашей велькей любови, доброти и потримовки. Ваша Софийка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
