ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила мама

МАРИЯ ХОМА

(1953–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Мамо, дзекуєм ци за нєсебичну любов хтору ши ми давала. Дзекуєм же ши ме научела цо то любов и доброта и як да их примам, алє и як да их давам. Благословена сом же сом мала таку маму. Обецуєм ци же будзем жиц так як ме ти и тато учели. За кажди твой ошмих, поцилунок и совит дзекуєме шицки – твоя дзивка Марияна, жец Иґор и унучата Еван и Леана
Спочивай у мире Божим!
