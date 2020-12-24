ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя наймилша мац

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Семан

(1953–2020)


Дзекуєм ци мамо на твоєй любови хтору ши ми указовала у каждим ошмиху, у каждим поцилунку, у каждей хвильки... Будзем це ношиц вично у шерцу и вше ше будзем цешиц же сом мал таку мацер. Твой син Мижо зоз супругу Наташу и дзецми Димитрийом и Амелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
