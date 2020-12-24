ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила супруга

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Семан

(1953–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци за твою любов и прекрасни хвильки хтори зме препровадзели вєдно. Твой Владимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
