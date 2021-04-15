ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. априла 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила шестра и наша нина

МАРИЯ ХОМА
народзена Пап

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це навики будзе чувац твоя шестра Сенка Монарова зоз супругом Якимом и дзецми Снежану и Жельком зоз фамелиями зоз Вербасу
Спочивай у мире Божим!
